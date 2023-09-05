September 5, 2023
One injured in Sunday evening Steuben County motorcycle crash

by Ian Randall0
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Clayton, Indiana man was left injured after a Sunday motorcycle crash in Steuben County.

Crews responded just after 6 p.m. to the intersection of SR 827 and CR 300 N, in rural Scott Township. An adult make crash victim was located in a grassy area near the intersection.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 GMC Terrain turned onto SR 827 after stopping at the intersection. The Terrain turned into the patch of a black 2002 Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old man from Clayton.

The Clayton man was flown to an area hospital and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

