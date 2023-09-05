First of its kind women’s walk-in clinic opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new women’s walk-in clinic that is the first of its kind in northeast Indiana has opened in Fort Wayne.

Women’s Health Advantage has opened Women’s Walk-In Care at their location 2518 E. Dupont Road. A release describes the clinic as a practical and cost-effective alternative to emergency room visits, with mid-level providers providing care for a wide range of women’s health concerns, including pregnancy side effects, urinary tract infections, and yeast infections.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday with no appointment needed and accepts most insurances.