September 5, 2023
Local News

First of its kind women’s walk-in clinic opens in Fort Wayne

by Ian Randall0
"Stethoscope" by Jasleen_kaur, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new women’s walk-in clinic that is the first of its kind in northeast Indiana has opened in Fort Wayne.

Women’s Health Advantage has opened Women’s Walk-In Care at their location 2518 E. Dupont Road. A release describes the clinic as a practical and cost-effective alternative to emergency room visits, with mid-level providers providing care for a wide range of women’s health concerns, including pregnancy side effects, urinary tract infections, and yeast infections.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday with no appointment needed and accepts most insurances.

Related posts

Former Wabash County coroner arrested, withheld files

Brooklyne Beatty

Man Charged with OWI After Early Morning Crash

Kylie Havens

Decatur Water Main Fixed: Boil Advisory Remains

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.