One man dead after fiery Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sherriff’s Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead.

In a press release, it states that deputies responded to Fox Lake Road in the area of the Fox Lake Public Access Site in Pleasant Township. Deputies got reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire just after midnight Tuesday, August 2.

When deputies arrived they found a car engulfed in flames which collided with an utility pole.

Initial crash scene investigation determined the car was speeding westbound on Fox Lake Rd. As the driver was taking a curve in the roadway, the vehicle went off the roadway causing the driver to overcorrect. The vehicle started to slide before colliding with the utility pole and catching fire.

Deputies found the driver, a deceased male, inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished. The driver’s identity has not been revealed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.