Grow Allen Event Takes Place Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials in Fort Wayne will launch a convening organization designed to address what Greater Fort Wayne Inc. calls the degree and credential crisis in Allen County and northeast Indiana.

According to Inside Indiana Business, a news conference will take place today to detail the goals of Grow Allen and how its efforts can ultimately help drive wage and population growth. Brenda Gerber Vincent, chief impact officer for Greater Fort Wayne Inc., gave a preview of Grow Allen during IBJ Media’s Engage Northeast Indiana earlier this month, saying the goal is to focus on creating career pathways for students starting as early as pre-kindergarten.

Grow Allen board members will be joined by the four superintendents of Allen County’s public school system for the news conference.