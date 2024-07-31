July 31, 2024
One Person Is In Life-Threatening Condition After An Officer-Involved Shooting On The City’s South Side

by David Scheie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD responded to a call of a disabled vehicle around Chartwell Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was assisting the disabled vehicle motorist when an uninvolved subject began to fire his gun rapidly.

It’s unclear who the gunman was shooting at, or whether there was another subject shooting back at the gunman.

The officer engaged the gunman, striking him.

The gunman was rendered aid, then transported to a local hospital.

The possible other gunman has not been located at this time.

There were no injuries to any bystanders or the officer.

The incident remains under investigation.

