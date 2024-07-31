The Coroner Has Released The Identity Of The Man Shot And Killed By FWPD Earlier This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 31-year-old Gawon Kaerey Benson was killed on the PFW campus on Tuesday.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, DeKalb County Community Corrections office asked for FWPD’s help locating Benson after he did not return to their custody.

Benson was set to report to the DeKalb County Jail on July 25 to serve an 80-day sentence for a misdemeanor operating while intoxicated charge.

He is the 22nd homicide victim in Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investigation.