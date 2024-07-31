July 31, 2024
Local News

The Coroner Has Released The Identity Of The Man Shot And Killed By FWPD Earlier This Week

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 31-year-old Gawon Kaerey Benson was killed on the PFW campus on Tuesday.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, DeKalb County Community Corrections office asked for FWPD’s help locating Benson after he did not return to their custody.

Benson was set to report to the DeKalb County Jail on July 25 to serve an 80-day sentence for a misdemeanor operating while intoxicated charge.

He is the 22nd homicide victim in Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related posts

New Jobs for Local Company

Dean Jackson

Local Food Bank Awarded $5000 Grant

Dean Jackson

Fatal Crash on State Road 205 Claims Life of Huntington Woman

Heather Starr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.