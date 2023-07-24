Orland man accused of sexual assault and battery

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Orland man is facing multiple charges including rape after an alleged sexual assault early Sunday morning.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Cameron Hospital in Angola at just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a reported sexual assault.

Deputies say that the incident occurred in a home in the 5900 block of North State Road 327 in Orland. The female victim told officials that her live-in boyfriend, 46-year-old Brandon Kevin Hicks, was intoxicated and accused him of battery, strangulation and sexual assault. She also said that Hicks struck the victim’s dog with a closed fist during the attack.

Hicks was found at the victim’s home and was arrested without incident just after 7 p.m. He was booked on preliminary charges of felony rape, felony strangulation, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor animal cruelty. He is held without bond until his initial court appearance.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.