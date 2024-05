INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The AES 500 Festival Parade is one of the original 500 Festival events and will feature extravagant floats, enormous helium balloons, renowned figures, esteemed guests, top-notch bands, and all 33 Indy 500 drivers in action.

Festivities kick off at 11:45 am, and the parade begins at noon.

This year’s opening production will be led by American musician and singer-songwriter, Phillip Phillips.

https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/500fest/6224/event/1363106