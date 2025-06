KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Kosciusko County Sheriff responded to the call of a pedestrian hit by a semi on US-30 at Old US-30 just after 3 this morning.

Responders found that a 32-year-old North Manchester woman had apparently walked into the path of the semi driven by a 54-year-old Joliet Illinois Man, resulting in the collision.

She was dead at the scene according to officials. Further details are pending investigation.