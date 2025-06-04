Ohio State Football Amenities

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio State fans have a new seating option for next year’s Buckeye Football games in Ohio Stadium.

WBNS 10-TV reports that 400 premium chairback seats will be placed in nine field-level suites.

Fans opting for one of the seats will also walk down the same ramp the team enters from, have dedicated restrooms, access to purchase game day parking and access to the 1922 Club which also opens in the stadium in 2026 along with other perks.

The cost for each of the seats comes in at a cool 6-thousand dollars for the season.