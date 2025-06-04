Full Statement of Rev. Carlton Lynch Regarding Beating at Pike’s Pub

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): The following is the complete and unedited statement of Rev. Carlton Lynch, who will be accompanying the victim in the May 30, 2025 incident at Pike’s Pub. WOWO News has made absolutely no edits or changes to the original statement.

**STATEMENT OF PASTOR CARLTON LYNCH FOLLOWS**

For more than 20 years, Pastor Carlton Lynch has been a fearless champion for justice, standing boldly at the forefront of America’s most critical social justice movements. From the streets of Ferguson to communities across the nation, he has relentlessly fought to uplift the oppressed, demand equality, and hold those in power accountable. He has played a vital role in cases such as Micheal Brown, leveraging national media to amplify the call for justice

and accountability. Through every challenge, he leads with unwavering faith, fierce conviction, and deep compassion.

Pastor Carlton Lynch will return to the city of Ft Wayne Indiana on Thursday June 5th 2025 to accompany James Simmons, the most recent victim in bar beating in Allen County to meet with sheriff’s deputies to give his first statement since Friday night’s attack. During this time of speaking with law enforcement he will have legal representation present.

Media/Press Briefing Thursday June 5th 3pm

Location: Allen County Courthouse Lawn

715 Calhoun Street Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802

During this briefing it will be a time to hear from Pastor Carlton Lynch. He will discuss the following,

What was seen on video was not a fight, it was an attack.

James Simmons was NEVER a threat to anyone in Pikes Pub.

Pastor Lynch and James Simmons will call for a full investigation, also to be investigated the involvement of Pikes Owners and Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Calling for the immediate arrest of every attacker of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

We will launch the stand with James initiative. Encouraging to help James close the Pikes Pub. Will give reasons at press briefing/conference.

Date for Community Town Hall Meeting to be released. Calling the community together. A night of Hope, a Night of Unity. James Simmons will be present and will address the media along with invited community leaders.

We need answers

For questions and concerns, and or private interviews

Contact the office of Pastor Carlton Lynch

Pastorlynch@hotmail.com

260.466.8237 or 269.419.0811