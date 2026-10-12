October 12, 2026
Indiana News

Pacers Unveil ABA 50th Anniversary Uniforms and Court Design

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Pacers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Indiana Pacers are marking 50 years since the ABA-NBA merger with special uniforms and a commemorative court design for the upcoming season.

The team unveiled its ABA 50th Anniversary Classic Edition uniforms, inspired by the Pacers’ 1971-74 uniforms. The design features the royal blue associated with the franchise’s American Basketball Association era.

Fans can preview the commemorative merchandise at Pacers.com/Classic. The collection goes on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 19, and fans can sign up for text alerts for additional updates.

A custom ABA-themed court will debut Nov. 1 and be used throughout the season. Its design will feature the ABA trophy, the Pacers’ championship years and retired franchise legends.

The court’s lanes will feature a plaid design honoring Bobby “Slick” Leonard, who coached the Pacers to three ABA championships and three ABA division titles.

The team says additional ABA-themed game nights and merchandise will be announced throughout the season as part of the anniversary celebration.

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