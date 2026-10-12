FEMA Assistance Deadline Approaching for Indiana Storm Survivors

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana residents seeking federal assistance for damage caused by the August 2026 storms have until Oct. 25 to apply, according to the latest Indiana Disaster Recovery update.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency reported $137 million in Individual Assistance for more than 33,000 households as of the close of business Oct. 8. More than $21.5 million has been paid to National Flood Insurance Program policyholders, while the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Recovery has disbursed $7.6 million in disaster loans.

FEMA assistance may be available to residents whose homes or property were damaged by the August storms and whose insurance does not cover the cost of repairs or replacement. Applications must be submitted by the end of the day Sunday, Oct. 25.

Residents can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. In-person assistance is also available. Locations can be found at on.in.gov/August2026Disaster.

FEMA says rental assistance may be available on a case-by-case basis for people who cannot safely live in their homes because of the disaster. The assistance can help cover temporary housing while a home is repaired or replaced.

Residents who have applied should also watch for a call from a FEMA housing inspector. The agency says inspectors may call from an unknown number, typically within about 10 days of an application, to schedule an inspection. Inspectors will carry official government identification and will not ask for bank information or a nine-digit registration number. FEMA does not charge for inspections.

The agency also warns disaster survivors to watch for scams. FEMA, the Small Business Administration and other federal agencies do not charge applicants for disaster assistance or help completing applications.

More information is available at FEMA’s disaster page for Indiana or by calling 800-621-3362.