ACPL to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Allen County Public Library and the ACPL Foundation have announced a new fundraising campaign to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to the children of Allen County.

The library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books each month to children from birth to age five, free of charge through funding shared by state and local community partners.

Children must be registered by a parent or guardian to receive the books. There is no charge to register or receive the books. Age-appropriate books are mailed directly to the homes of registered children each month.

Out of Indiana’s 92 counties, 77 are already fully covered by the program. At its February board meeting, the ACPL Foundation voted to create a committee dedicated to bringing the program to Allen County.

Upon launch, Allen County would be the largest county in Indiana with the program.

“Here at the ACPL, our children’s services are second to none. I have complete confidence that when a child uses our library, they will leave with the foundation to be a lifelong reader. But equally important is the need for children to have books in their homes,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan P. Baier. “We know that 1 in 5 young children do not have a book of their own and that’s why I am so thrilled our Foundation wants to help us close that gap through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library!”

The State of Indiana is also putting its support behind the project through Governor Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda. According to imaginationlibrary.com, the State allotted $6 million as part of “a community share to expand the program to every zip code in the state.”

“I learned from a very young age that reading is the key to education and opportunity,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The ability to read can transport children to places they have never been before and open doors they never knew existed. By making Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library available in every zip code, we are giving Hoosier children the tools they need for literary success.”

In order to make the program a reality, the ACPL Foundation must raise $100,000 to fund the launch and sustain the first two years.