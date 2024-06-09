RibFest returns to Headwaters Park this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – RibFest is set to return for Fort Wayne for its annual event at Headwaters Park this week.
This marks the 27th year for the festival made for pork lovers.
Organizers say the event will feature seven rib masters. Nearly 40,000 people attend the festival each year, and over 25,000 tons of BBQ is consumed over the four-day span.
The event begins Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and ends Sunday at 9:30 p.m.
Entry is free every day (Thursday through Saturday) until 5:30 p.m., and after that, it will be $5 for adults 18 and up. Children under 12 get in for free.
The admission fee is $5 all day on Sunday for anyone 13 and older. In celebration of Father’s Day, dads get in for free.
The full entertainment schedule is below:
Thursday June 13
6:15-7:45 PM
8:00-9:30 PM
JUMP – Van Halen Tribute Band
Experience an embodiment of the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen and immerse yourself in YOUTH, NOSTALGIA AND ROCK ‘N ROLL!
Friday June 14
6:00-7:30 PM
DANNY GARWOOD
I take inspiration from such artists as Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Gales, Stevie Ray Vaughan and countless others. My mission is to keep the blues alive and pass it on to the next generation of musicians.
6:45-8:15 PM
8:30-10:00 PM
Saturday June 15
2:30-6:00 PM
BIG DADDY DUPREE’S BROKE & HUNGRY BLUES BAND
A full-blown eight piece, soul infused, low down and dirty Blues experience!
6:15-7:45 PM
DEUCE ‘N A QUARTER BAND
“The band is fresh, new, and different on the disc, without losing the blues feel.” -Karen Nugent, Blues Music Magazine
8:15-9:45 PM
SEYMOUR
The Music of John Mellencamp
Sunday June 16
1:00-6:00 PM
FORT WAYNE ALL-STARS BLUES JAM
Grab your gear and come on out and jam with some of Ft Wayne’s finest!