RibFest returns to Headwaters Park this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – RibFest is set to return for Fort Wayne for its annual event at Headwaters Park this week.

This marks the 27th year for the festival made for pork lovers.

Organizers say the event will feature seven rib masters. Nearly 40,000 people attend the festival each year, and over 25,000 tons of BBQ is consumed over the four-day span.

The event begins Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and ends Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

Entry is free every day (Thursday through Saturday) until 5:30 p.m., and after that, it will be $5 for adults 18 and up. Children under 12 get in for free.

The admission fee is $5 all day on Sunday for anyone 13 and older. In celebration of Father’s Day, dads get in for free.

The full entertainment schedule is below:

Thursday June 13