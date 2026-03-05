Pedestrian Struck Near Parkview Hospital Randallia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon outside Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police say the crash happened just after noon near the intersection of East State Boulevard and Leroy Avenue.

Department spokesperson Jonathan Cutler said preliminary information indicates the woman was crossing East State Boulevard southbound when a vehicle traveling south on Leroy Avenue turned west onto State Street and struck her.

The victim was taken immediately into the hospital’s emergency room and is reported to be in life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.