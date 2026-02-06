Canterbury Green Sale Marks Largest Multifamily Transaction in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) A large Fort Wayne apartment complex near several local college campuses has sold in what is being described as the biggest multifamily real estate deal of its kind in Indiana.

Morgan Properties has purchased Canterbury Green, a nearly 2,000-unit apartment community located off St. Joe Road. The property was previously owned by GoldOller, which acquired the complex in 2014 for $85.5 million.

The sale was handled by commercial real estate firm CBRE, which said the transaction far surpassed most of the apartment properties it sold last year, including several deals valued above $100 million. CBRE noted the sale reflects growing interest in Fort Wayne and the broader Midwest from both national and international investors.

Morgan Properties already owns another apartment complex in Fort Wayne. No changes to Canterbury Green have been announced following the sale.

CBRE said the transaction highlights the city’s appeal as a strong market for large-scale residential investment.