May 29, 2025
Plea Deal For Fort Wayne Man

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/Ohio News Service)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A man accused of holding someone at knifepoint during a robbery last year in a downtown parking garage has entered a plea deal.

22-year-old Antonio Abul Husn, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted robbery and resisting law enforcement.

The July 2024 incident occurred in the parking garage at Clinton Street and Jefferson Boulevard.

The victim was injured, and a police officer was hurt while chasing the suspect.

If a judge approves the plea, Husn faces seven to 10 years in prison.

Charges of felony battery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement will be dropped.

