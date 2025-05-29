Wabash County Roblox Lawsuit

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A lawsuit was filed May 19 on behalf of a Wabash County girl who says she was sexually assaulted after being groomed over several years through the online game Roblox.

The suit demands a jury trial and seeks damages for the girl, identified as Jane Doe in court papers.

According to the complaint, Jane Doe started using Roblox when she was 9 years old.

A man pretending to be a 16-year-old contacted her through the game.

Their conversations began as friendly but eventually turned sexual, the suit says.

The man allegedly pressured Jane Doe to create an account on another platform and send explicit images.