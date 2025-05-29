Electric Works Preservation Award

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana Landmarks has awarded Ancora Partners the 2025 Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration for their work on the Electric Works project in Fort Wayne.

The project focused on revitalizing the former General Electric campus, preserving historic buildings and creating a new economic engine for the community.

The $286 million investment in Phase 1 of Electric Works involved a public-private partnership and utilized federal Historic Tax Credits and New Markets Tax Credit allocation.

The project aimed to restore and redevelop the 12-acre campus, retaining eight historic buildings constructed between 1907 and 1942.