Off-duty firefighter tips police of fatal shooting on Decatur Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after a shooting on Decatur Road late Thursday night.

Fort Wayne Police received a radio call from an off-duty Fort Wayne Firefighter around 11:15. He was working at the Arbors of Southtowne Apartments on the city’s far southeast side when the person heard shots ring out.

Officers arrived and started to knock on apartment doors to investigate. They eventually came across an open sliding door and heard a man call out for help.

Police walked into the apartment and saw an unconscious man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call police, Crime Stoppers, or use the free P3 Tips app.