PopCon Indy 2024 Brings Geeky Delights to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, (WOWO) – Get ready to geek out, Indiana! PopCon Indy is storming back into the Indiana Convention Center for its 11th glorious year, promising a weekend jam-packed with pop culture goodness from April 26th to 28th, 2024.

From the depths of Cleveland, Ohio, comes the heartwarming family of four known as Uploads of Fun. Josh, Rachel, Jackson, and Calvin are on a mission to spread kindness through laughter, and they’re bringing their infectious energy to PopCon this year.

Steven Ogg, infamous for his roles as Trevor Philips in “Grand Theft Auto V” and Simon in “The Walking Dead,” will be gracing the event with his presence. Joining him is Shawn “Solo” Fonteno, the unmistakable voice behind Franklin Clinton in “Grand Theft Auto V,” ready to add some serious street cred to the convention.

And for all the anime aficionados out there, prepare to meet Kyle Hebert, the legendary voice behind Gohan in “Dragon Ball” and numerous other iconic characters from series like “Naruto” and “One Piece.”

General admission ticket holders are in for a treat with a plethora of long-running events, including the fifth annual PopCon International Film Festival, the ninth annual PopCon Podcast Awards, and the highly anticipated 11th annual Ultimate Cosplay Championships. Plus, here’s a juicy tidbit: attendees have a chance to win a lifetime pass to all future PopCons in a weekend-long competition.

Every ticket purchased comes with free admission for kids aged 10 and under, making it easier than ever to share the PopCon experience with the whole family.

PopCon has a smorgasbord of activities, including live magic shows, drag performances, gaming galore, NERF battles, and even a Kids Zone for the little geeks in training. Oh, and did we mention the after-parties? Let’s just say the fun doesn’t stop when the convention hall closes its doors for the night.

There will be a lineup of celebrity guests, including the iconic Johnny Yong Bosch, voice of the Black Power Ranger and a slew of beloved anime characters. Plus, get up close and personal with Ned Luke, the man behind the legendary Michael De Santa from “Grand Theft Auto V,” and Jim Cummings, the one and only voice of Winnie the Pooh.

Chandler Riggs and Katelyn Nacon from “The Walking Dead,” Rob Weithoff and Roger Clark of “Red Dead Redemption” fame, and the multi-talented Christina Vee are just a few more names to add to your autograph-hunting list.

Also attending will be Freckled Zelda, the cosplay sensation who wowed audiences on “America’s Got Talent” and continues to inspire fans with her incredible creations.

PopCon Indy 2024 will be here soon so mark your calendars, dust off your cosplay, and get ready to embrace your inner geek like never before!