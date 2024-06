FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Huntington County is hitting the pause button on a plan by EDF Renewables, called Paddlefish Solar, because of community outrage. Residents worry that the area near the proposed site will see diminished property values, and voiced their opinions at the meeting. The county commissioners voted 5-3 to hold off on any solar plans while they continue to collect information and gather community input on solar plans.