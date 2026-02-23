Indiana Bill Strengthens Child Welfare Oversight

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana lawmakers are one step away from strengthening oversight of the state’s child welfare system. House Bill 1307, a bipartisan measure authored by State Rep. Alex Burton (D-Evansville), passed the Senate this week and now moves to Governor Mike Braun for consideration.

The legislation aims to transform the Department of Child Services (DCS) Ombudsman from an optional resource into a mandatory investigative office. Supporters say the change would give the Ombudsman expanded authority to review complaints, conduct investigations, and ensure accountability within DCS.

If signed into law, the new mandates are expected to take effect July 1, 2026. The move follows years of calls from legislators and child welfare advocates seeking stronger oversight to protect vulnerable children and improve transparency in the state’s child protection system.

Reporting for this story was provided by Indiana Capital Chronicle.