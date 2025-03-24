YMCA Of Fort Wayne Makes Sure Everyone Has A Chance To Participate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — March is Disabilities Awareness Month, and the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne offers an adaptive soccer league as part of its efforts to support individuals with diverse abilities.

Leaders of it say the program aims to provide opportunities for everyone to succeed and participate in sports.

The Y’s adaptive sports programs, such as cycling and team sports, focus on teamwork, hard work, and dedication, leading to significant achievements for participants.

Find more information at the YMCA’s Website.