September 17, 2025
Michigan And Indiana Burmese Uncertain Future

by David Scheie0
BATTLE CREEK, MI. (WOWO) — In Battle Creek, Burmese refugees who fled genocide are now worried about their future in the U.S. after a federal travel ban halted all refugee resettlement from Myanmar.

Bridge Michigan reports that the move has left students stranded overseas, blocked religious leaders from visiting, and sparked fears among those already settled-even though they’re here legally.

Many, like the 3,000+ in Fort Wayne, now wonder what happens next.

One refugee put it simply: “Healing takes time. But fear makes it harder.”

