May 14, 2025
Ohio News

Mental Health Issues Become Increasing Challenge For Law Enforcement

by David Scheie0
NORTHWEST OHIO, (WOWO) — Law Enforcement Officers in Paulding, Van Wert, and Mercer Counties in Ohio are better equipped today to handle those in mental health distress after completing 40 hours of specialized Crisis Intervention Training from the Tri-County Alcohol Drug and Mental Health Services office.

The program focused on mental health disorders and their symptoms as well as effective communication and de-escalation techniques and legal considerations.

The program was led by a certified group of experts and saw 16 police and corrections officers as well as Sheriff’s Deputies certified.

