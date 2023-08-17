August 17, 2023
Potential UAW Strike, Local Vote Announced

by Michael McIntyre0
(Heather Starr/WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Tensions are continuing to rise among auto workers across the country.  Members of the United Auto Workers union are set to vote next week on whether or not to authorize their leaders to call a strike against the legendary automakers in Detroit.

UAW President, Shawn Fain addressed members on Tuesday via Facebook Live and addressed the topic in hand, which highlighted talks being slow and issues like wages and other economic issues have yet to be dealt with.

UAW Local 2209 posted a strike vote date on their Facebook page, which is set for next Wednesday, August 23rd which will begin at 5 A.M. and will go through 5 A.M. the next day.

The union’s contract with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis is set to expire on September 14th at 11:59 P.M.

