President Trump to Deliver National Address Thursday Night

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will deliver a nationally televised address later this week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he will speak to the nation Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern,” the president wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump did not specify the topic of the address.

The announcement comes as several major issues are unfolding, including ongoing tensions involving Iran and recent developments in Washington.

Earlier Monday, Trump announced a new U.S. policy regarding the Strait of Hormuz, saying the United States would serve as the “Guardian of the Hormuz Strait” while reinstating what he described as an “Iranian Blockade.”

According to the president, the policy would keep the strategic shipping lane open for international commerce while prohibiting Iranian vessels and their customers from using the waterway. Trump also said countries using the route would be required to reimburse the United States an amount equal to 20% of the value of cargo shipped to help cover the cost of securing the strait.

The White House has not released additional details about Thursday night’s address or confirmed whether it will focus on the situation in the Middle East or another topic.

WOWO will provide live coverage of President Trump’s address beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday on News/Talk WOWO 92.3 FM and 1190 AM, as well as streaming live on the WOWO app.