Michigan Attorney General Calls for Stronger Data Breach Notification Laws

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging residents to take extra precautions to protect their personal information following several recent data breaches that affected organizations serving people across the state.

The warning follows cybersecurity incidents involving TransUnion, Corewell Health, 700Credit LLC and Munson Healthcare, raising renewed concerns about identity theft and the security of sensitive consumer information according to News10 Lansing.

Nessel is also renewing her call for state lawmakers to approve legislation that would require businesses to quickly notify the Michigan Attorney General’s Office when personal information has been compromised during a data breach.

According to the attorney general, a package of bills designed to strengthen Michigan’s data breach notification laws passed the state Senate but has remained pending in the House for nearly a year.

“Data breaches are surging, and delays in reporting leave Michigan families vulnerable to identity theft,” Nessel said. “It is past time to enact stronger consumer protections and align Michigan with a majority of other states across the country.”

The proposed legislation would establish reporting requirements for companies experiencing data breaches while expanding protections for consumers whose personal information may be exposed.

In the meantime, Nessel is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to reduce their own cybersecurity risks.

Among her recommendations are using strong, unique passwords for online accounts and remaining cautious when opening unsolicited emails or clicking links that could be part of phishing scams designed to steal personal or financial information.

Cybersecurity experts generally recommend using different passwords for each online account, enabling multi-factor authentication when available and regularly monitoring financial accounts and credit reports for suspicious activity after a reported breach.

The attorney general’s office says prompt notification following a data breach allows consumers to take protective measures sooner, including changing passwords, monitoring credit activity and placing fraud alerts or credit freezes when appropriate.

Nessel continues to urge lawmakers to advance the stalled legislation, arguing Michigan should join the majority of states that already require faster reporting of data breaches involving consumers’ personal information.