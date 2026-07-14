Darline Graham Nordone Appointed to Fill Late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s U.S. Senate Seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOWO) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, to fill her brother’s vacant U.S. Senate seat.

McMaster announced the appointment Monday, less than two days after Graham died unexpectedly from an aortic dissection.

“It’s my honor to ask his little sister, Darline Graham, to finish his work for him now,” McMaster said during the announcement.

President Donald Trump had publicly encouraged McMaster to appoint Nordone earlier Monday, calling her “Lindsey’s wonderful sister” in a Truth Social post.

Nordone will serve in the Senate until January 3, when the winner of November’s special election is sworn into office for a new six-year term.

At this point, it is unclear whether Nordone plans to run in the special election. Several Republicans are reportedly considering campaigns for the seat, including U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman.

Nordone has not previously held elected office. She has served as a commissioner with the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, an agency that provides services to residents who are blind or have low vision.

In a 2014 campaign advertisement, Nordone spoke about the close relationship she shared with her brother after their mother died when she was 11 years old.

“I have always looked up to Lindsey. He’s just always been there for me as long as I can remember,” she said.

With the appointment, Nordone becomes South Carolina’s first female U.S. senator.

The appointment keeps the seat in Republican hands while voters prepare to choose a permanent successor. Candidate filing for the special election begins July 21, with the Republican and Democratic primaries scheduled for Aug. 11. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, runoff elections would be held Aug. 25 ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.