Property Tax Amendments

STATEHOUSE (WOWO) — The amendment announced Friday by Indiana House Republicans to the Property Tax Bill doesn’t exactly provide the kind of relief that Gov. Braun was hoping for. But, according to House Speaker Todd Huston, it will provide 9 in 10 Hoosiers with some relief.

“We had two major goals in crafting this bill: deliver immediate relief to homeowners and reform the system to prevent the dramatic spikes in property taxes we’ve seen in recent years,” he said at a Friday news conference.

The amendment will provide a 7.5 percent tax credit on Homestead property taxes up to $200.

It also provides for credits for senior citizens and disabled veterans.

It also would provide a two-thirds property tax deduction for homeowners by 2031.

The House Ways and Means Committee is the first stop for the amendment and that committee will hear it and vote on it Monday morning at 10:30. If it passes it goes back to the Senate.

Whether Gov. Braun will sign it is unclear. He wanted to see rates return to pre-2021 levels.