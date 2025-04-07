Flooding Forces Evacuations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The weekend’s storms left behind a mess across central Indiana, but Shelby County is dealing with some of the worst of it after a levee gave way Sunday.

Emergency crews say the breach sent even more water surging into already-flooded areas, creating dangerous conditions and forcing around-the-clock response efforts. Water levels remain high, and the damage continues to grow.

“It’s definitely something we don’t see very often here in central Indiana,” said Aaron Updike, a forecaster with the National Weather Service. “We’ve had lots of water rescues. If you see water, don’t drive into it. It’s just not worth it.”

Shelby County is one of more than 30 counties currently under a flood warning from the National Weather Service. The warning also covers Marion, Hendricks, Bartholomew, Hancock, Johnson, Morgan and Rush counties.

Much of the flooding in Shelby County is centered along the Big Blue and Little Blue rivers. The water is muddy, debris-filled and dangerous.

“This water isn’t clear. It’s filled with dirt, mud, and debris,” Updike said. “You can’t see how deep it is — and just a foot of water can carry a car away.”

The flood risk remains high in rivers, streams, and low-lying areas. Drivers are urged to turn around and avoid flooded roads.

Shelbyville officials have declared a state of emergency. Evacuation orders are in place for areas including Walkerville and neighborhoods south of the Big Blue River, near Indiana Avenue and Eastern Avenue. A shelter has been set up at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, located at 500 Frank Street.

Officials say residents should stay alert and take flood warnings seriously, especially in the hardest-hit zones.