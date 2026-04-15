Purdue Alum Leads NASA’s Artemis II Recovery Team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO) — A graduate of Purdue University stepped into an important role for NASA as the agency carried out its Artemis II mission.

Jason Endsley, who studied at Purdue, oversaw the team responsible for recovering astronauts after they returned to Earth. While much of the public attention was focused on the launch and journey around the Moon, Endsley’s work began at the very end of the mission when the spacecraft splashed down in the ocean.

Artemis II sent astronauts on a path around the far side of the Moon before bringing them back home, marking a major step forward in NASA’s plans to expand human exploration beyond low Earth orbit. Unlike earlier test flights, this mission carried a crew, making the recovery operation especially crucial.

Endsley’s team coordinated a detailed process involving ships, divers, and specialized equipment to safely retrieve both the astronauts and their spacecraft. The effort required careful timing and communication, as conditions in the open ocean could change quickly.

Although recovery operations took place after the excitement of reentry, they were considered one of the most critical phases of the mission. Ensuring the crew exited the capsule safely and was transported for medical checks remained a top priority.

Purdue has long been associated with contributions to space exploration, producing numerous astronauts and engineers over the decades. Endsley’s leadership role added to that legacy, placing a Boilermaker at the center of one of NASA’s most anticipated missions.

The historic Artemis II mission concluded with a planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego. The crew aboard the Orion spacecraft included Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The splashdown marked the first return of astronauts from lunar orbit in over 50 years.