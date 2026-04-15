April 15, 2026
Fox National

Bessent Predicts Gas Will Be $3 A Gallon By September 20

by Fox News0
pixabay.com

(FOX NEWS) — Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent predicted that gas prices will be back to $3 a gallon by September 20 on Wednesday.

Bessent made the statement during a press conference at the White House, telling reporters that the drop could happen much sooner. He added that the timing depends on “how the negotiations go” with Iran.

“President Trump said this morning that he thinks we’re nearing the end. the U.S. kept their side on the ceasefire. We’ve stopped firing. The Strait of Hormuz have not been completely reopened. So we will see. And I’m optimistic, that during the summer we will see gas with a three in front of it sooner rather than later,” Bessent said.

“I’m optimistic that sometime between June 20th and September 20th that we can have $3 of gas again,” he added.

Related posts

Bee Gee Co-Founder Robin Gibb Dead!

WOWO News

Key US Ally Blocks Airspace To Military Flights Over Iran, Escalating Standoff With Trump

Fox News

Latest on Sandusky Case

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.