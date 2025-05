STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — The group says mental health among Indiana teens is getting worse.

Nearly 30% of students in grades 7 through 12 say they’ve felt sad or hopeless for at least two weeks in a row – a possible sign they’ve lost interest in activities they usually enjoy.

About 14% say they’ve seriously considered suicide.

The Youth Institute says adults can make a difference by encouraging teens to talk about their feelings and learn healthy ways to manage stress.