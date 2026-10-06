Purdue Fort Wayne marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Paint Campus Pink Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne is highlighting breast cancer awareness, early detection and community support during its second annual Paint Campus Pink Week.

The university kicked off the week Monday at Alumni Plaza, bringing together students and campus partners from Lutheran Hospital Cancer Center, Breastie Boxes and the Vera Bradley Foundation.

Participants decorated designated areas around campus with pink ribbons as part of an effort to raise awareness and show support for people affected by breast cancer.

The kickoff also featured discussion about local cancer care, the importance of early detection, support for those undergoing treatment and the need for continued breast cancer research.

Paint Campus Pink Week includes student activities and Mastodon athletic events throughout the week. Purdue Fort Wayne says the goal is to use the campus community to promote awareness while highlighting the resources and organizations supporting breast cancer patients and research.

The week is presented in partnership with Lutheran Health Network, the Vera Bradley Foundation and Breastie Boxes.

Activities include student gatherings, a Bedazzle Bar and a “Sip, Dunk & Think Pink” event, along with women’s and men’s soccer and women’s volleyball games.