Traffic Delays Expected Through May on West Jefferson

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Lane restrictions are scheduled to begin February 25 along West Jefferson Boulevard as crews replace an aging water main in a heavily traveled commercial corridor.

According to City Utilities, the project will replace a 12-inch water main between Ardmore Avenue and Taylor Street. Crews will install the new pipe along one side of the roadway and upgrade service connections on both sides to improve long-term reliability for nearby homes and businesses.

Officials say this section of pipe has experienced significant breaks in recent years. Those failures resulted in large volumes of water entering the roadway and, during colder months, created icy conditions that affected traffic flow and safety.

The work is part of a broader neighborhood improvement effort connected to the Westwood-Fairway Community Association. In total, approximately 9,000 feet of new water main will be installed along with new fire hydrants on West Jefferson Boulevard and North Washington Road west of Ardmore.

The project is included in a larger 70-mile water main replacement initiative announced last year as part of a five-year system-wide renewal strategy focused on strengthening reliability and reducing the likelihood of future large-scale failures.

Traffic impacts are expected through the end of May. At least one eastbound and one westbound lane will remain open at all times, with inside lanes generally maintained for through traffic. Turn lanes may be used as work zones, and traffic patterns could shift as construction progresses.

Nearly 29,000 vehicles travel this stretch of West Jefferson daily. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes during peak hours. Construction schedules remain weather-dependent and may adjust as needed.