First Measles Case In Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The first case of measles, a contagious disease, has been confirmed on Wednesday in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Health Department says there is no outbreak at this time, and the risk to the public is low. However, they urge you to check your immunization records and get the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) for your safety.

The health department also says most children get their first dose of the vaccine when they are around one year of age and their second dose before kindergarten. If you’re an adult born after 1956, you should make sure you’ve had two doses or confirmed immunity with a blood test. The department says you can check with your doctor or healthcare provider if you’re unsure of your vaccination status.

Symptoms to look out for include:

– Fever of over 101 degrees Fahrenheit

– Cough, runny nose, or red eyes

– A rash that spreads and usually starts on the face

– Small, white spots inside your mouth

If you experience these symptoms, you are urged to contact your doctor before coming into the office so you can avoid spreading the illness to others.

Babies and people with weak immune systems are the most at risk.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, you can reach out to the Putnam County Health Department at 765-653-0203.