FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – South Harrison St. between W. Baker St. and W. Masterson Ave. will be closed for a project this week.

The Fort Wayne Public Works Department says crews will be completing railroad overpass work.

The closure is expected to take place from Monday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 25.

Drivers traveling northbound should detour on W. Masterson Ave., Fairfield Ave. and W. Baker St.

Drivers traveling southbound should detour on W. Baker St., Fairfield Ave. and W. Williams St.