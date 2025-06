Kroger has announced plans to close 60 stores in the country after its first quarter earning results last week.

Kroger, which has nine stores in the Fort Wayne area and more than 2,700 stores in the United States, did not name the stores closing. However, they stated that about 60 will close over the next year and a half.

Kroger stores say they will offer roles in other stores to all associates currently employed at affected stores, but word on those locations has not yet been released.