12 People Shot

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — One person was killed, and 11 others were injured after they were shot in Elkhart Sunday morning.

The Elkhart Police Department says officers arrived in the 300 block of West Garfield Avenue, near Benham and West Indiana Avenues, just after 1 a.m.

Officers say all 12 people either arrived or were taken to hospitals afterwards.

One of the people later died, but some others were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

Police are investigating an area between the 200 and 400 block of West Garfield Avenue to gather evidence, and they initially say several people opened fire.

If you have any information, Elkhart Police urge you to give them a call at 574-295-7070.

You can also contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.