Record 121 Million Vehicles Used for Commuting Could Push Insurance Rates Higher

NEW YORK (WOWO) — A record number of vehicles are now being used for commuting, and the increase could eventually contribute to higher auto insurance costs for drivers already dealing with rising expenses.

A new analysis from NerdWallet finds about 121 million vehicles are being used to commute, an increase of more than two million from the previous year.

The increase means more drivers are spending more time on increasingly crowded roads, potentially increasing the risk of crashes and insurance claims.

At the same time, many drivers are already seeing their insurance bills climb. NerdWallet reports that about 27% of Americans say their auto insurance premiums increased over the past year.

Kaz Weida, an insurance expert with NerdWallet, said the growing number of vehicles on the road is one factor insurers have to consider when evaluating risk.

“Anytime we talk about more vehicles on the road, more drivers, bigger stretches of time behind the wheel, we start talking about is there a greater risk of accidents — and that’s certainly the case when you get greater traffic density,” Weida said. “And it’s something that could eventually feed into insurance premiums.”

The potential pressure on insurance rates comes as the overall cost of owning and operating a vehicle continues to increase.

NerdWallet’s Car Ownership Cost Index found that vehicle ownership expenses jumped 11% between 2024 and 2026, with much of that increase occurring during the current year. Higher gas prices were a significant contributor.

The price of buying a vehicle has also climbed. Weida said the average new vehicle now costs around $50,000.

But the purchase price is only one consideration for consumers.

The amount a driver pays to insure a vehicle can vary substantially depending on the make and model. Mileage can also play a role, meaning someone who drives long distances to work could have different insurance costs than someone with a shorter commute.

Weida recommends that consumers consider those expenses before purchasing a vehicle rather than focusing exclusively on the sticker price.

The cost of insurance, fuel, maintenance and other expenses can make a significant difference in the total cost of owning a car.

For drivers already paying more for insurance, NerdWallet recommends shopping around for a different policy.

Weida said relatively few policyholders actually compare their rates with other insurers each year.

“When we did our survey with Harris Polling, we found only one in five auto insurance policyholders had actually shopped for a policy in the last year,” Weida said.

That means many drivers may be paying more than necessary simply because they have not compared available policies.

“There could be comparable coverage out there, cheaper out there, and you just don’t know about it,” Weida said. “It’s pretty easy to get quotes online.”

Insurance companies consider a number of factors when setting premiums. Those can include a driver’s record, location, mileage, claims history and the type of vehicle being insured.

The cost of repairing or replacing a vehicle can also influence insurance prices, which is particularly important as newer vehicles become more expensive and increasingly sophisticated.

More traffic does not automatically mean every driver will see a higher premium, but increased traffic density can contribute to the overall risk insurers evaluate when determining rates.

For consumers, NerdWallet’s advice is to periodically review their coverage and compare prices instead of assuming their current insurer is offering the best deal.

Drivers may also want to consider insurance costs before purchasing their next vehicle. A car with a lower purchase price is not necessarily the least expensive option once insurance, fuel, maintenance and other ownership costs are factored in.

With a record 121 million vehicles now being used for commuting, Americans are spending more time behind the wheel — and that growing amount of time on the road could eventually have an impact on what drivers pay to insure their vehicles.