Fort Wayne gas prices fall nearly 6 cents in a week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne fell 5.5 cents per gallon over the past week, reaching $3.91 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The average is 16 cents lower than a month ago but $1.05 higher than a year ago, based on GasBuddy’s survey of 201 stations in the Fort Wayne area.

Prices varied by more than 50 cents per gallon across Fort Wayne. The cheapest reported price Sunday was $3.64 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.19.

Across Indiana, reported prices ranged from $3.06 to $4.69 per gallon Sunday.

The national average also fell 5.5 cents over the past week, reaching $4.24 per gallon. That is 23 cents lower than a month ago but $1.26 higher than a year ago.

Diesel prices moved in the opposite direction nationally, rising 5.2 cents over the past week to $6.30 per gallon.

Among neighboring markets, GasBuddy reported an average of $4.05 per gallon in Toledo, up 21.9 cents from the previous week. Kalamazoo averaged $4.52, down 19.2 cents, while South Bend averaged $3.88, down 3.4 cents.

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said falling gasoline prices across most states were driven in part by fuel tax suspensions and price-cycling markets. He cautioned that prices could rise in some areas in the coming days if oil markets strengthen.

GasBuddy compiles its national averages from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations.