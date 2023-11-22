Rep. Abbott tours U.S. Southern border, shares concerns over illegal immigration crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) can attest to the escalation of the illegal immigration crisis at the nation’s Southern border.

He recently traveled with U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) and a delegation with the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, a bi-partisan group of elected sheriffs leading the trip, to Eagle Pass, Texas and the Del Rio Sector at the United States-Mexico border.

Abbott said he wanted to gather facts about the challenges posed by illegal border crossings, and the impact on both American communities and the immigrants themselves.

He said he is especially concerned about the toll on U.S. taxpayers, the escalation in criminal activity and the loss of life.

“We hear the reports, we watch the news footage, but nothing really prepares you for seeing the crisis in person,” Abbott said. “This nation’s current immigration policies serves as an open invitation to hardened criminals like drug dealers, human traffickers, cartel members and terrorists.”