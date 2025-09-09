September 9, 2025
Residents Safe After Fire Damages Fort Wayne Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne family escaped safely Tuesday evening after a fire broke out at a home on Cloverbrook Drive, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to 5416 Cloverbrook Drive and arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the house. All occupants had evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The blaze was brought under control in about five minutes. Officials said the kitchen sustained minor fire and water damage, while moderate smoke damage spread throughout the home.

FWPD, AEP, NIPSCO, NCC, and TRAA assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

