Eleven Powerball® Winning Tickets for $100,000 and $50,000 Sold in Indiana for Saturday’s Drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) — While the historic $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot was split by winning tickets in Missouri and Texas over the weekend, 11 Hoosier Lottery players are also celebrating substantial wins.
Since the record-breaking jackpot run began June 1, Indiana players have collected a total of $11.6 million in Powerball prizes, according to the Hoosier Lottery.
For the Sept. 6 drawing, four tickets worth $100,000 each were sold at:
House of Spirits in Auburn
Speedway #8083 in Lafayette
Speedway #8310 in Lapaz
Speedway #7519 in Portage
Five tickets worth $50,000 each were purchased at:
JJ’s #7 in Bunker Hill
Lassus Handy Dandy #46 in Fort Wayne
Hometown Market in Indianapolis
Rose City Quick Pix in Richmond
Luke 224 in Valparaiso
Two $50,000 Powerball Double Play tickets were also sold, one at a Shell station in Greenwood and another at Russiaville Food Mart.
The winning Powerball numbers were 11-23-44-61-62, with a Powerball of 17 and Power Play of 2X. Double Play numbers were 21-29-34-41-65, with a Powerball of 17.
Winners are urged to keep their tickets secure, consult a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service for claim instructions.
The next Powerball jackpot, set for Monday night, is an estimated $20 million.