September 9, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Eleven Powerball® Winning Tickets for $100,000 and $50,000 Sold in Indiana for Saturday’s Drawing

by Macy Gray0
Photo Supplied / Hoosier Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) — While the historic $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot was split by winning tickets in Missouri and Texas over the weekend, 11 Hoosier Lottery players are also celebrating substantial wins.

Since the record-breaking jackpot run began June 1, Indiana players have collected a total of $11.6 million in Powerball prizes, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

For the Sept. 6 drawing, four tickets worth $100,000 each were sold at:

  • House of Spirits in Auburn

  • Speedway #8083 in Lafayette

  • Speedway #8310 in Lapaz

  • Speedway #7519 in Portage

Five tickets worth $50,000 each were purchased at:

  • JJ’s #7 in Bunker Hill

  • Lassus Handy Dandy #46 in Fort Wayne

  • Hometown Market in Indianapolis

  • Rose City Quick Pix in Richmond

  • Luke 224 in Valparaiso

Two $50,000 Powerball Double Play tickets were also sold, one at a Shell station in Greenwood and another at Russiaville Food Mart.

The winning Powerball numbers were 11-23-44-61-62, with a Powerball of 17 and Power Play of 2X. Double Play numbers were 21-29-34-41-65, with a Powerball of 17.

Winners are urged to keep their tickets secure, consult a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service for claim instructions.

The next Powerball jackpot, set for Monday night, is an estimated $20 million.

Related posts

Watch the Perseid meteor shower on Thursday night

Saige Driver

Syracuse man killed in Kosciusko County car crash Monday night

Saige Driver

Fall Camping Specials at State Parks and Reservoirs

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.