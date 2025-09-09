Eleven Powerball® Winning Tickets for $100,000 and $50,000 Sold in Indiana for Saturday’s Drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) — While the historic $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot was split by winning tickets in Missouri and Texas over the weekend, 11 Hoosier Lottery players are also celebrating substantial wins.

Since the record-breaking jackpot run began June 1, Indiana players have collected a total of $11.6 million in Powerball prizes, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

For the Sept. 6 drawing, four tickets worth $100,000 each were sold at:

House of Spirits in Auburn

Speedway #8083 in Lafayette

Speedway #8310 in Lapaz

Speedway #7519 in Portage

Five tickets worth $50,000 each were purchased at:

JJ’s #7 in Bunker Hill

Lassus Handy Dandy #46 in Fort Wayne

Hometown Market in Indianapolis

Rose City Quick Pix in Richmond

Luke 224 in Valparaiso

Two $50,000 Powerball Double Play tickets were also sold, one at a Shell station in Greenwood and another at Russiaville Food Mart.

The winning Powerball numbers were 11-23-44-61-62, with a Powerball of 17 and Power Play of 2X. Double Play numbers were 21-29-34-41-65, with a Powerball of 17.

Winners are urged to keep their tickets secure, consult a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service for claim instructions.

The next Powerball jackpot, set for Monday night, is an estimated $20 million.