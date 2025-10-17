Ribbon Cutting Marks Completion Of Fairfax Avenue Reconstruction In Mount Vernon Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Residents and community leaders gathered in the Mount Vernon Park Neighborhood on Thursday to celebrate the official completion of the Fairfax Avenue Reconstruction Project, a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving safety, accessibility, and overall quality of life for residents on the city’s southeast side.

Mayor Sharon Tucker led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by neighbors, business owners, and representatives from the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division. The project, which focused on Fairfax Avenue between Hanna Street and Gaywood Drive, replaced an aging chip-and-seal roadway with new asphalt pavement. It also added curbs, sidewalks on both sides of the street, ADA-compliant curb ramps, upgraded street lighting, new drive approaches, and additional stormwater inlets to help manage runoff and reduce flooding.

“This is more than a road project—it’s a reinvestment in the heart of a neighborhood,” said Mayor Tucker. “When we invest in infrastructure, we’re investing in families, in opportunity, and in the future of Fort Wayne. These improvements make our city safer, more attractive, and more connected.”

The $1.07 million project is part of a larger $41.4 million investment in neighborhood infrastructure by the City’s Public Works Division in 2025. Officials say the project was carefully coordinated with local organizations, including Bridge of Grace Ministries and Fort Wayne Community Schools, to align with other significant investments in the area. These include the development of a new early learning center, a community health clinic, and the recent expansion of Levan Scott Academy.

In addition, the Fairfax Avenue upgrades complement recent improvements to nearby Brewer Park, completed by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, further enhancing the area’s appeal for families and children.

Fairfax Avenue is now not only more functional but also more walkable and accessible—providing a safer and more inviting environment for all who live, work, and travel through the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood.