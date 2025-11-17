November 17, 2025
Rising Need Prompts Big Push for Salvation Army Fundraiser

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The Salvation Army officially launched its largest annual fundraiser Friday as the organization works to meet a growing need for food and utility assistance in the community.

Lt. Aurelia Welch said requests for help have climbed in recent weeks, especially following the federal government shutdown that temporarily left many local families without paychecks.

The year-round Red Kettle Campaign kicked off at 11 a.m. with the Annual Kettle Kickoff event at the Old Sheriff’s Booth in downtown Goshen. Community leaders and Salvation Army volunteers gathered to encourage residents to contribute or sign up as bell ringers—roles Welch says are crucial to the campaign’s success.

Funds raised through the kettles help support families throughout the year, particularly during the winter season when utility bills peak and food insecurity increases.

Residents interested in volunteering or donating can visit their local Salvation Army service center for more information.

