Rokita On Human-Trafficking At Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Thousands of people are attending the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging people to stay up to date with signs of human trafficking, which is a crime that often hides in plain sight.

“Big events like the Brickyard bring out the best of Indiana – but can also attract the worst kinds of criminals,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said. “Traffickers often take advantage of these large events to operate in plain sight. This is more than a law enforcement issue – it’s a community effort. The more eyes watching for human trafficking, the better chance we have to save lives.”

The Office of the Attorney General is working to educate Hoosiers about the indicators of human trafficking, aiming to boost public awareness. Drawing from key signs identified by the U.S. State Department, here’s what to look for:

– Individuals may seem submissive, fearful, or unable to speak openly, often avoiding eye contact. They might also provide scripted, inconsistent, or rehearsed answers when questioned, suggesting someone else is controlling their narrative.

– Pay attention if people are living in cramped or poor conditions, especially if they reside with their employer or handler.

– Physical abuse, malnourishment, or signs of restricted movement can also be red flags.

– Be particularly vigilant if minors are involved in commercial sex acts or appear to be overly controlled by an accompanying individual.

If you suspect human trafficking, Attorney General Rokita urges you to report it immediately. You can reach out to local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

“This is about protecting children, women, and men – who are being manipulated, coerced, and sold,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Indiana is no place for traffickers, and we need every Hoosier to report suspicious activity and help stop this crime.”